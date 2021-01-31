CBSE CTET January 2021 analysis: Candidates review ‘paper 1’ as moderate

CBSE CTET January 2021 analysis: The candidates who have attempted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) exam on Sunday, January 31 reviewed the paper 1 as moderate, with child development and pedagogy section easiest to crack. Around 30 lakh candidates have applied to appear in the teacher eligibility test.

The examinations were conducted in two phases, paper 1 from 9.30 am to 12 pm, while paper 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Raunak Nandy, a CTET aspirant said, “The child development and pedagogy section in paper 1 was the easiest of all, with English and maths sections are moderate in nature. The questions in environmental studies are difficult in nature. The overall paper can be reviewed as moderate.”

Another aspirant, Sweta Garg said, “The difficulty level in environmental studies was quite high, and the stress was given on general science and static GK. In maths section, the questions are mainly asked from number system and simplification, and the difficulty level was moderate. Other sections were easy to answer.”

Section-wise, according to expert, the difficulty level in the child development section was easy to moderate, and questions were mostly from teaching learning process and theories. In the EVS section, questions were asked from travel, flora & fauna. “Questions based on activity and approaches and NCF were frequent in the pedagogy section,” analysed CTET expert Neha Joshi from Gradeup.

The expert said that there is no change in the paper pattern of both Hindi and English language section. In the English language, questions were mostly from methods of teaching language (both indirect and direct style of questions). For language part-2, questions were evenly spread out from almost all pedagogy topics. While Hindi section had most of the questions from the grammar section, the CTET expert reviewed.

The qualifying marks is 60 per cent. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.