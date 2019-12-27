CBSE CTET Answer Key December 2019 answer key released, how to check

CBSE CTET December answer key 2019: The answer key is available at the websites cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in CBSE CTET December answer key 2019: The answer key is available at the websites cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Answer Key Dec 2019 Paper 1 & 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examinations can download the answer key from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer key through the website by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. The answer key is open to challenge for a week, following which the final answer key will be released. The recruitment examination was held on December 8 across 110 cities in the country.

CBSE CTET official answer key released: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the websites- cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) denied reports of an alleged leak in the exam. Some leading vernacular dailies had earlier reported that the CTET question paper was allegedly leaked from Kanpur one and a half hour before the exam and was later circulated over WhatsApp. The reports also claimed that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested some persons in this regard.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.

