CBSE CTET December 2019 registration process extended, how to apply

CBSE CTET December 2019: The registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been extended till September 25, 2019 which was scheduled to be closed on September 18.

Interested candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can do so before the deadline at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates need to fill the form and submit while they can continue paying the fee till September 23. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 across 110 cities in the country.

CBSE CTET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CTET December 2019 application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration for those who have not registered yet, else click sign-in

Step 4: Fill details and register, then sign in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

CBSE CTET December 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in two parts, part I exam is for teachers who wish to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach class 6 to 7. Both the exams will be of 2.5 hours of duration and will have one mark for every correct answer.

