CBSE CTET December 2019: Application process ends today

CBSE CTET December 2019: The registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be closed on September 25 by 11:59 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied for the CTET can do so by today at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE will accept the fee until September 30 till 3:30 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8 across 110 cities in the country. On October 3, the candidates can log in to check final verification of payment of the fee. The online corrections if any, in the particulars uploaded by the candidate can be done from October 4 to October 10

CTET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in the CBSE affiliated schools.

CBSE CTET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CTET December 2019 application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration for those who have not registered yet, else click sign-in

Step 4: Fill details and register, then sign in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should

approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from October 4

(Friday) to October 10 (Thursday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan

CBSE CTET December 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in two parts, part I exam is for teachers who wish to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach class 6 to 7. Both the exams will be of 2.5 hours of duration and will have one mark for every correct answer.