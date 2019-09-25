CBSE CTET December 2019 application date extended again, exam schedule revised

CBSE CTET December 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again changed the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The applications were earlier to conclude on September 18 which was then extended to September 25 and now it has again been extended till September 30. Interested candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in.

“It is hereby informed that due to administrative reasons, the last date for submitting the online application has been extended till September 30 (Monday) and the fee can be paid up to October 3 (Thursday) till 3:30 PM. Online correction in particulars of application form will be available from October 4 (Friday) to October 10 (Thursday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” states CBSE in its latest circular.

The exam will be conducted on December 8 and the CBSE CTET 2019 result will be declared within six weeks of conducting the exam. The admit card for the CBSE CTET will be released in the third week of November.

CTET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in the CBSE affiliated schools The exam will be conducted in two parts, part I exam is for teachers who wish to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach class 6 to 7.

CBSE CTET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CTET December 2019 application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration for those who have not registered yet, else click sign-in

Step 4: Fill details and register, then sign in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from October 4 to October 10 along with proof of payment of fee.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Exam pattern

Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies. Paper II has 30 questions each in Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science.

Those who wish to teach Mathematics and Science must attempt the former, and those who wish to teach social studies / social science should take the latter.

Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration.

