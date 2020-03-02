CBSE CTET deadline extended till March 9

CTET 2020: Apply at ctet,nic.in (Representational image) CTET 2020: Apply at ctet,nic.in (Representational image)

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board or Secondary Examination (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), again. The CTET 2020 deadline was to conclude on February 24 which was then extended to end today – March 2. It has again been extended till March 9. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The Board in a written statement said that the extension has been done “due to some administrative reasons”. Candidates can now pay dee till March 13, 3:30 pm. Final verification of application fee can be done tll March 16. Online correction facility will be available from March 17 to March 24, as per the new schedule.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

CBSE CTET 2020: Fee

The aspirant from the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 for both exams and Rs 1,000 for a single test. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for single and Rs 500 for both tests.

CBSE CTET 2020: Exam pattern

Both paper I and paper II for CTET 2020 will be held on July 5, 2020. The paper I will be held from 9.30 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 7.

Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies. In addition to these, paper II will also have 60 questions to from specialised subjects which can be mathematics and science, or social studies.

