CBSE CTET registration closing today: Check documents needed, how to apply, exam pattern

CBSE CTET 2019: After postponing the deadline for the application process of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) twice, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will stop receiving entries for the exam today. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET will be conducted on December 8 in 20 languages across 110 cities. There are two exams —paper I is for teachers who wish to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach class 6 to 7. The Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in child development and pedagogy, language I, language II, mathematics, environmental studies.

Paper II ill have additional 60 questions either from mathematics and science, or social studies/social science.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Documents needed

— Scanned Photo and Signature

— Education qualifications

— Work experience documents

— Age proof

— Residence proof

CBSE CTET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CTET December 2019 application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration for those who have not registered yet, else click sign-in

Step 4: Fill details and register, then sign in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from October 4 to October 10 along with proof of payment of fee.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1,200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

