CBSE CTET answer key: Last date to raise objections today, result date

CBSE CTET answer key: The last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key released for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is today – December 25, till 11:59 pm. Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so at ctet.nic.in.

The objections will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter. The CTET December 2019 result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 per objection, if the objection is accepted as correct then the money will be refunded.

CTET Answer key: How to raise an object

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘view answer key and raise objections’

Step 3: To download the answer key, click on the ‘downloading of OMR sheet..’ link

Step 4: To raise an objection, click on ‘submission of the key challenge..’

Step 5: Log-in using roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Click on the question number you wish to raise an objection against

Step 7: Submit option you deem correct, upload supporting documents, if any

Step 8: Make payment

The CTET result, as per the official notification will be released ‘within six weeks of conduct of the exam’. As per the logic, the result will be out by January 12, however, if reports are to be believed it can also be declared by December 31. There is no official confirmation on the same yet.

