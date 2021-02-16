CBSE CTET answer key 2021: Know how to raise objection

CTET answer key 2021 is available to download at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET answer key 2021: A total of 22 lakh (22,97,062) candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test this year. CBSE has not announced the result and answer key release date, however once published, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key 2021 will be available to download at the websites — ctet.nic.in, cbse.nic.in.

The candidates who have appeared for the CBSE held teacher eligibility test on January 31 can also raise objections following which the final answer key and result will be announced. Last year, the candidates challenged the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

How to download CBSE CTET 2021 answer key

Step 1: Visit the websites- cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

As many as 12,19,220 students appeared in paper 1 and 10,77,842 in paper 2. The qualifying marks is 60 per cent. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.

The exam is conducted annually to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the union territory areas.