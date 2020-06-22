CBSE CTET admit card: How to download, exam pattern

CTET admit card 2020: Download at ctet.nic.in (Representational image) CTET admit card 2020: Download at ctet.nic.in (Representational image)

CBSE CTET admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card or hall ticket for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 at its official website — ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 5. Over 30 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the CTET July 2020, as per the official data.

It will be mandatory to carry the admit card for verification purposes. Students also need to carry their own sanitiser, water, and govt-approved identity card to the exam hall. The admit card will consist of instructions on timings, staggered entry rules, exam centres among others. Here is how to download admit card –

CBSE CTET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in (yet to be activated)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

CBSE CTET admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be held in two parts – part I and part II. Part I for those from classes 1 to 5 and part II for classes 6 to 8. The exam will have 150 questions to be solved in two and a half hours. Each question will be for one mark and there will be no negative marking.

For both the papers, child development and pedagogy, a language I and II will be must with 30 marks each. In the paper I, the remaining parts will be mathematics and environmental science and for paper II the 60 marks will be for subject-specific paper.

To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150.

Those who clear CTET are considered eligible to seek a job as a teacher. Those who clear paper I will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II can teach in classes 6 to 7.

