CBSE CTET admit card released, here’s how to download

CBSE CTET admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the admit card or hall ticket for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at its official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in July will now be held on January 31, 2021.

The exam will be held amid pandemic precautions. The exam was earlier to be held in 112 cities and now will be held in 135 cities this year, as per the official notice. Candidates were also allowed an option to chose their city of choice from where they wish to appear from. To download the admit card, candidates need to follow these steps –

Read | What NEP 2020 has for teachers

CBSE CTET admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Those who clear the CTET will be eligible to seek a job as a teacher. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II. To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For both the papers, child development and pedagogy, language I and II will be must with 30 marks each. In paper I, the remaining parts will be mathematics and environmental science and for paper II the 60 marks will be for subject-specific paper.