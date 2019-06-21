CBSE CTET admit card July 2019 released: How to download

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The eligibility exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). Candidates can download the same from the official website, www.ctet.nic.in.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards with them for identification. From 9-9:15 am for the paper I and 1:30-1:45 pm for paper II, candidates will have to undergo CTET admit card checking.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

CBSE CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET admit card link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: The CTET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference

The candidates shall report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate report at the examination centre after 9:30 am shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2:00 PM shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Due to a huge number of applicants from Patna and Guwahati, more cities in the states of Assam and Bihar have been added this year. The list of cities include Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.

