CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019: Check syllabus, paper pattern, other details

CTET Admit Card 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The admit card of the examination has been released, and the candidates can download it through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The candidates shall report at the examination centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Those who report after 9:30 am will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidate report after 2 pm shall not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

CBSE CTET 2019: Syllabus

Paper I (for classes I to V)

Child Development and Pedagogy (30 questions)

Child Development (Primary School Child): 15 Questions

– Concept of development and its relationship with learning

– Principles of the development of children-Influence of Heredity & Environment

-Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

-Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

-Concepts of child-centred and progressive education

-Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

-Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

-Language & Thought

-Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

-Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

– Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

-Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special need: (Questions- 5)

-Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

-Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’etc.

-Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners.

Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10)

-How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

-Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

-Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

-Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

-Cognition & Emotions

-Motivation and learning

-Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental.

Language I (Questions- 30)

Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)

Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)

– Learning and acquisition

– Principles of language Teaching

– Role of listening and speaking; the function of language and how children use it as a tool

– Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form

– Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

– Language Skills

– Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening,reading and writing

– Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

– Remedial Teaching

Language – II (Questions- 30)

Comprehension (Questions- 15)

Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with a question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)

Learning and acquisition

Principles of Language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; the function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

Mathematics (Questions- 30)

Content (Questions- 15)

Geometry

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Solids around Us

Numbers

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Measurement

Weight

Time

Volume

Data Handling Patterns

Money

Pedagogical issues (Questions- 15)

Nature of Mathematics/ Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Evaluation through formal and informal methods

Problems of Teaching

Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching

Environmental Studies

(Questions- 30) Content 15 Questions

Family and Friends:

Relationships

Work and Play

Animals

Plants

Food

Shelter

Water

Travel

Things We Make and Do

Pedagogical Issues (Questions- 15)

Concept and scope of EVS

Significance of EVS, integrated EVS

Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

Learning Principles

Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

Approaches of presenting concepts

Activities

Experimentation/Practical Work

Discussion

CCE

Teaching material/Aids

Problems

Paper II (for classes VI to VIII)

Child Development and Pedagogy (Questions- 30)

Child Development (Elementary School Child) (Questions- 15)

Concept of development and its relationship with learning

Principles of the development of children

Influence of Heredity & Environment

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives

Concepts of child-centered and progressive education

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence

Multi-Dimensional Intelligence

Language & Thought

Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.

The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice

Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs (Questions- 5)

Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived

Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy (Questions- 10)

How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions

Motivation and learning

Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental.

Language I (Questions- 30)

Language Comprehension (Questions- 15)

Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

Pedagogy of Language Development (Questions- 15)

Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

Language – II (Questions- 30)

Comprehension (Questions- 15)

Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with question on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability

Pedagogy of Language Development

Questions- 15

Learning and acquisition

Principles of language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching – learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

Mathematics and Science

Questions- 60

Mathematics (Questions- 30)

Content (Questions- 20)

Number System

Knowing our Numbers

Playing with Numbers

Whole Numbers

Negative Numbers and Integers

Fractions

Algebra

Introduction to Algebra

Ratio and Proportion

Geometry

Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)

Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

Symmetry: (reflection)

Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)

Mensuration

Data handling

Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)

Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Evaluation

Remedial Teaching

Problem of Teaching

Science (Questions- 30)

Content (Questions- 20)

Food

Sources of food

Components of food

Cleaning food

Materials

Materials of daily use

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Electric current and circuits

Magnets

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Pedagogical issues (Questions- 10)

Nature & Structure of Sciences

Natural Science/Aims & objectives

Understanding & Appreciating Science

Approaches/Integrated Approach

Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)

Innovation

Text Material/Aids

Evaluation – cognitive/psychomotor/effective

Problems

Remedial Teaching

Social Studies/Social Sciences (Questions- 60)

Content (Questions- 40)

History

When, Where and How

The Earliest Societies

The First Farmers and Herders

The First Cities

Early States

New Ideas

The First Empire

Contacts with Distant lands

Political Developments

Culture and Science

New Kings and Kingdoms

Sultans of Delhi

Architecture

Creation of an Empire

Social Change

Regional Cultures

The Establishment of Company Power

Rural Life and Society

Colonialism and Tribal Societies

The Revolt of 1857-58

Women and reform

Challenging the Caste System

The Nationalist Movement

India After Independence

Geography

Geography as a social study and as a science

Planet: Earth in the solar system

Globe

Environment in its totality: natural and human environment

Air

Water

Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication

Resources: Types-Natural and Human

Agriculture

Social and Political Life

Diversity

Government

Local Government

Making a Living

Democracy

State Government

Understanding Media

Unpacking Gender

The Constitution

Parliamentary Government

The Judiciary

Social Justice and the Marginalised

Pedagogical issues (Questions- 20)

Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies

Class Room Processes, activities and discourse

Developing Critical thinking

Enquiry/Empirical Evidence

Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

Sources – Primary & Secondary

Projects Work

Evaluation

CTET 2019: Exam pattern

Paper I comprises of 30 questions each in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies.

Likewise, Paper II has 30 questions each in Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and 60 questions to be attempted either from Mathematics and Science, or Social Studies/Social Science. Those who wish to teach Mathematics and Science must attempt the former, and those who wish to teach social studies / social science should take the latter.

Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking. Both papers are of 2.5 hours duration.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Due to a huge number of applicants from Patna and Guwahati, more cities in the states of Assam and Bihar have been added this year. The list of cities includes Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar.

