CBSE CTET 2022: Registration begins tomorrow at ctet.nic.in for December exam

CBSE CTET Dec 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will tomorrow start the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who wish to appear for the test can apply at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will have time from tomorrow till 11:59 pm of November 24 to fill the registration form for the teacher eligibility test. Candidates can pay their fees before 3:30 pm of November 25.

This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

To register for the CTET exam, candidates have to first visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in — and then click on the registration link provided on the home page. Register using the requested details and save the registration number. Then, fill in the online application form, and upload documents. After that, pay fee and take printout of the confirmation page.

Candidates of the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 1000 for only paper one and two, and Rs 12 for both paper one and two. For candidates from the SC/ST/differently abled person categories, the application fees is Rs 500 for only paper one and two, and Rs 600 for both paper one and two. They will have time till 3:30 pm of November 25 to pay the fees.