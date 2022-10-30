scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

CBSE CTET 2022: Registration begins tomorrow at ctet.nic.in for December exam

CBSE CTET Dec 2022: Candidates who wish to appear for the December edition of CBSE CTET 2022 test can apply at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2022, CBSE CTET 2022 registration link, CBSE CTET 2022 registration begins, CTET, CBSE CTETCBSE CTET 2022: Candidates will have time from tomorrow till 11:59 pm of November 24 to fill the registration form for the teacher eligibility test. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

CBSE CTET Dec 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will tomorrow start the registration process for the 16th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who wish to appear for the test can apply at the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will have time from tomorrow till 11:59 pm of November 24 to fill the registration form for the teacher eligibility test. Candidates can pay their fees before 3:30 pm of November 25.

Read |Interviews, exams to be held soon to fill vacancies in Bengal schools

This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

To register for the CTET exam, candidates have to first visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in — and then click on the registration link provided on the home page. Register using the requested details and save the registration number. Then, fill in the online application form, and upload documents. After that, pay fee and take printout of the confirmation page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

Candidates of the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 1000 for only paper one and two, and Rs 12 for both paper one and two. For candidates from the SC/ST/differently abled person categories, the application fees is Rs 500 for only paper one and two, and Rs 600 for both paper one and two. They will have time till 3:30 pm of November 25 to pay the fees.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:53:25 pm
Next Story

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Stumps uprooted, players celebrating, and then the umpire signalled a no ball

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement