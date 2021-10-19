CTET 2021 to be held from December 16, application deadline extended

Updated: October 19, 2021 11:30:01 am
The CBSE today released a notification regarding extension of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam application deadline. The last date of application submission is extended till October 25, stated the official notice. Earlier, the last date to fill the CTET 2021 application form was October 19, 2021.
CTET will be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022.
The candidates will be able to pay the application fees for CTET 2021 till October 26. One more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants.
The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from October 28 to November 2. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date.
As per the notice, graduate applicants with a minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed can also apply for CTET December 2021.
This year, the board has also changed the exam pattern and the question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.
CBSE further notified that the next CTET examination will be conducted during December 2021/January 2022 in online mode. The board will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided (free of cost) the facility of attempting online mock tests.
A detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to enable aspiring candidates to prepare for the CTET examination.
