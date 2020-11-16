CBSE CTET 2020: Options to make correction on exam city extended, check details

CBSE CTET 2020: The candidates can now change their exam city till November 26 through the website ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has further extended the dates for candidates to change their exam city for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates can now change their exam city till November 26 through the website — ctet.nic.in. Earlier it was scheduled to be closed on November 16.

According to CBSE, “It is hereby informed that due to some administrative reasons, the last date for corrections in their option of city from which they want to appear in the CTET exam is further extended. The candidates who wish to change their exam city can make online corrections from November 17 to 26 upto 11:59 pm.”

The CBSE has stated that every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates.

This year, Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will now be held on January 31. The examination will be held across 135 cities, and special precautions will be taken to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. According to CBSE, the new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Deoria, Gonda, Manipuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Udham Singh Nagar.

The TET exam is conducted in two parts — part I and part II. Part-I for those from classes 1 to 5 and part II for classes 6 to 8. The exam contains 150 questions to be solved in two-and-a-half hours. Each question will be for one mark and there will be no negative marking.

