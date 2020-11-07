CBSE CTET 2020: Online window to make corrections on exam city opens today, here’s how to change your locations

CBSE CTET 2020: The online window to make corrections on exam cities will open from November 7 to 16. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

CBSE CTET 2020: The online window to make corrections or change of exam cities of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has open today. The candidates can do the same till November 16 up to 11:59 pm through the website- ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will now be held on January 31, which was earlier scheduled on July 15. CBSE in an official statement said, “Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them, however, but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates.”

This year, the examination will be held across 135 cities, and special precautions will be taken to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. According to CBSE, the new exam cities are- Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Deoria, Gonda, Manipuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Udham Singh Nagar.

The TET exam is conducted in two parts — part I and part II. Part-I for those from classes 1 to 5 and part II for classes 6 to 8. The exam contains 150 questions to be solved in two-and-a-half hours. Each question will be for one mark and there will be no negative marking.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd