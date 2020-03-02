CBSE CTET 2020 application process to close today: How to apply

CBSE will conduct both paper I and paper II on July 5, 2020 CBSE will conduct both paper I and paper II on July 5, 2020

CBSE CTET 2020: After extending the registration date for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020, the CBSE will close the portal today. However, the fee payment window has been will be open till March 5. All the aspirants who have not applied yet can visit the official website – ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct both paper I and paper II on July 5, 2020.

The paper I will be held from 9.30 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 7.

VIDEO | What is National Education Policy

The applications for the CTET 2020 were to conclude on February 24, however, it was extended till March 2.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Step 3: Register using details and save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload scanned signature, photo in jpeg format and documents

Step 5: Pay fee and take out the print confirmation page

Remember to save the registration slip and password somewhere or else you will not be able to download the admit card for CTET.

CTET structure: The CBSE will conduct two papers

(i) Paper I will be for a person who wish to teach classes 1 to 5.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intents to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Note: A person who intents to be a teacher for both levels will have to appear in both the papers.

CBSE CTET 2020: Fee

The aspirant from the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 for both exams and Rs 1,000 for a single test. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500 for single and Rs 500 for both tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd