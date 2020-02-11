CBSE CTET 2020: ‘Hike in application fee for a single paper, not both,’ says HRD Minister Nishank

CBSE CTET 2020 application fee: The general/ OBC category candidates now have to pay Rs 1000 for a single paper which was earlier Rs 700. Image source: Representational Image/ File CBSE CTET 2020 application fee: The general/ OBC category candidates now have to pay Rs 1000 for a single paper which was earlier Rs 700. Image source: Representational Image/ File

CBSE CTET 2020 application fee: Citing the reason behind the hike in application fee of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET 2020), the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank clarified in Lok Sabha that the application fee was hiked for candidates appearing for a single paper and not for both. The CTET has two papers; one paper is to teach classes 1 to 5, and another for classes 6 to 8.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is the exam conducting body, has increased the application fees of CTET for candidates who are appearing for a single paper. The general/ OBC category candidates have to now pay Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 700, while it’s Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates, from an earlier Rs 350.

“The fee for taking both exams by a candidate is Rs 1200 and there is no change in this. Forty per cent of the candidates appear for both the papers, on the same day. However, if a candidate wants to appear in only one of the papers, the fees have been increased as follows — from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 for general/ OBC candidates and from Rs 350 to Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates,” Nishank clarified in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The CTET will be conducted on July 5, 2020, the application process of which has been started. Interested candidates can apply online till February 24 through the website- ctet.nic.in. The candidates can pay their application fees online till February 27, 2020.

