CBSE CTET 2019 tomorrow: Over 20 lakh to appear, HRD Minister extends wishes

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) on July 7. A total of 20,84,174 candidates have applied for the exam, of which, 37,221 are speech and hearing challenged. As many as 35 third gender candidates are also expected to appear for CTET 2019.

Informing that the eligibility test will be held in 20 languages at 104 cities across the country, the Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has sent wishes to the aspirants and said, “This exam will plug the vacuum of shortage of quality teachers appropriately.”

CTET will be conducted in two phases, paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper II from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

The CTET score will be applicable for jobs in schools run by the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and those under the administrative control of the UTs. The government has kept seven years as the validity period of CTET qualifying certificate from the date of declaration of its result.

CTET 2019: Important instructions

Admit card: Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. CBSE is strict with its policies and they would not allow anyone to appear for the paper in case they forget it.

Prohibited items: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates

Examination venue: In order to avoid confusion and save time, check the address of your examination centre a night before. Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the venue half-an-hour before rather than reaching late.