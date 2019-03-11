CBSE CTET 2019 online application closes tomorrow, how to apply

CTET 2019: The online application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) examinations will be closed on March 12, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 7. The last date to submit application fee is March 15, 2019.

CBSE CTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

In a press note, CBSE has also said that in case the confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from March 25 (Monday) to April 1 (Monday) along with proof of payment of fee, that is, candidate copy of E-Challan.

CBSE CTET 2019: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.

