CBSE CTET 2019: Make corrections in online form from tomorrow, know process

CBSE CTET 2019: The online window to make correction in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application process will begin from Monday, March 25, 2019. All those who have left their form incomplete or have put incorrect information by mistake can rectify the same now.

The candidates can make corrections through the official website, ctet.nic.in. The online window for the correction process will be closed on April 1, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.

CTET 2019: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Paper pattern

Questions will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.There will be four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each correct answer will carry one mark and no negative marking will be done.

Those who qualify CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

