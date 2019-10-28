CBSE CTET 2019: How to tackle Maths in paper 1 and 2

– Written By Aditi Ghose

To tackle the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) biannually, candidates not only need a strong idea of basic mathematics but also understand the way people learn the subject. The CTET questions demand candidates to combine the two with principles of good teaching.

The mathematics in paper 1 (to teach in class I to V) pertains to an introduction to mathematical ideas as they may be perceived by a child. This requires a deep understanding of concepts we tend to take for granted. For example, how many ways can we add a group of numbers, or what is the difference in sense perception between a sphere and a cuboid? The teacher requires to reflect on these basic aspects of the sensual world and relate them to mathematical ideas. It is definitely not akin to rote learning. Numbers and their patterns require becoming areas of intrigue and intimacy.

In paper 2 (to teach in class VI to VII), the idea of mathematics is extended and elaborated. Algebra and geometry are introduced. The teacher thus has to be familiar with the concepts involved and how to transmit these to children who are still in the concrete operational stage of mental development. However, the accent on mathematics related questions is stronger in paper 2.

The mathematics questions in CTET are of the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) type and require the examinee to reflect on the available responses before selecting one. Some of the questions appear as mathematical problems. However, instead of spending too much time on solving them, one must look at the accompanying questions which may really be about pedagogical concerns.

CTET may test the examinees’ power of reflection about mathematics and pedagogical issues. However, time is short. The examinee can partially circumvent the problem by deciding whether s/he feels more assured about attempting the mathematics questions or the pedagogical questions. This is particularly so for the mathematics portion of paper 2 where 20 questions evaluate mathematical knowledge while only 10 evaluate pedagogical issues. A mathematically-able candidate may finish off the 20 questions on mathematics and then attempt the questions on pedagogical issues.

Examinees may practice exercises from different and challenging mathematics books. The pedagogical section, particularly the influence of Jean Piaget, Lev Vygotsky and Lawrence Kohlberg, and ideas of constructivism and multiple intelligences must be revised with the accompanying reflection of what they imply for mathematics teaching.

Practice with past CTET papers is extremely necessary. Both papers 1 and 2 are for 2.5 hours. Each paper consists of 150 questions in all. Thus the meantime for answering each of the 150 questions is 1 minute. Out of this, the 30 questions for mathematics should ideally be answered in 30 minutes. Thus it will be pertinent to finish answering the easier questions first (maybe in less than one minute each) and then going on to the rest of the questions. Dallying on trying to answer certain questions can prove to be unfavourable.

Obviously, preparing for the CTET requires repeated practice, which will break the cycle of fear and failure by building familiarity with the pattern of the questions. Preparing for CTET will pave the way for a rewarding career in teaching and create confident teachers.

— The author has written CTET Preparation and Practice: Mathematics Paper II and has co-authored CTET Preparation and Practice: Mathematics Paper I, both for Oxford University Press. She is a retired professor of Mathematics Education from the University of Calcutta. She has previously taught in Comprehensive schools in London, UK.

