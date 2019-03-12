CBSE CTET 2019: Eligibility criteria changed, last date extended again

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the eligibility criteria for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019. Under the revised norms, candidates who adhere to eligibility criteria set by the NCTE before the principal notification was released (dated August 23, 2010) can also apply for CTET 2019 exam.

In a statement, the board said, “The application from all such candidates who have passed their graduation with B. Ed. prior to NCTE Principal notification dated 23/08/2010 regarding the determination of minimum qualification of teachers to be appointed in school shall also be entertained by CBSE subject to final decision of Hon’ble Court(s).”

Further, the last date of submission of online forms for CTET 2019 has been extended to March 14, 2019 (Thursday) and the last date to submit e-challan is March 15, 2019. It was earlier set as March 12 which has been extended again now, with a change in eligibility criteria.

Basic eligibility criteria for CTET includes –

The graduates who have scored at least 50 per cent marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) who has acquired the qualification or B.Ed from any NCTE recognised institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes 1 to 5.

For primary level, that is, Class 1-5, the aspirants should be senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 to 50 per cent marks or appearing in final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Education (Special Education). Candidates appearing in final year of four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are also eligible.

For the elementary level, Classes 6-8 teachers, candidates should hold a graduation degree or is appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Graduation with at least 45 – 50 per cent marks or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (BEd) or BEd (Special Education) or four- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or BA/BScEd or BAEd/ BScEd are also eligible to apply.

CTET is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The application process for the eligibility test conducted to certify eligible teachers to take up jobs in government schools is accepted online only.

