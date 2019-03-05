CBSE CTET 2019: Application submission date extended till March 12

Advertising

CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date of submission of online applications for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2019) examinations . The candidates can now apply online till March 12, which has been extended from scheduled March 5. The last date to submit application fee is March 15, 2019.

“The CBSE has decided to extend the last date to apply for CTET-July 2019 examination

from 05-03-2019 to 12-03-2019 and candidates will be allowed to deposit fee upto 15-03-2019

(3.30 PM),” read the official notification.

The CTET examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

CBSE CTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment.

CBSE CTET 2019: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.

