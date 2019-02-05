Toggle Menu
CBSE CTET 2019: Application form released; check exam date, eligibility, syllabus

CTET 2019: Interested candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in. The application process will close on March 5, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday).

CTET 2019: Candidates can start applying at ctet.nic.in. (Representational Image)

CTET 2019: The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 has started from today February 2 on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The application process for the eligibility test conducted to certify eligible teachers to take up jobs in government schools is accepted online only.

The last date to submit the application is March 5, 2019. The application process will close on 3:30 pm, however, the application fee can be submitted till March 8, 2019.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the exam.

CTET 2019: How to apply

STEP1: Log on to CTET official website, ctet.nic.in

STEP2: Go to the link ‘apply online’ and open the same

STEP3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration/application number

STEP4: Upload scanned images of the latest photograph and signature

STEP5: Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

STEP6: Print confirmation page for future reference

CTET 2019: Application fee

