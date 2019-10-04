CBSE CTET 2019 application form correction process begins, how to make changes

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the process for correcting the details in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form. The candidates can make correction till October 10, 2019 through the website ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently-abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET – DECEMBER-2019 Paper II), Subject for Paper II, First choice of Centre, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc,” reads the CTET notification

The application process was earlier extended to September 30 which was scheduled to be closed on September 18, 2019.

CBSE CTET December 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in two parts, part I exam is for teachers who wish to teach from class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper 2 will be eligible to teach class 6 to 7. Both the exams will be of 2.5 hours of duration and will have one mark for every correct answer.

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from October 4 (Friday) to October 10 (Thursday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan.