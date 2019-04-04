CBSE CTET 2019: Application correction date extended, more exam cities added

CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended date for making an online window correction, if any, in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) applications. The window was open on Monday, March 25, 2019. However, instead of April 1, the candidates have time till April 7 to make corrections in their CTET application form.

Advertising

The candidates can make corrections through the official website, ctet.nic.in. All those who have left their form incomplete or have put incorrect information by mistake can rectify the same now.

Further, the CBSE has also added more examination cities in Assam and Bihar “due to more number of applicants in Patna and Guwahati beyond the capacity of schools and colleges in these cities”. The list of cities includes Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar from Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali from Bihar.

Read| CTET 2019: Tips to crack exam

All candidates may choose/change their examination cities as per their convenience. The applicant is allowed to opt for any three examination cities in their preferential order.

Advertising

CTET 2019: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘correction in application form for CTET July 2019’

Step 3: Sign-in using application number

Step 4: Make corrections, submit

Moreover, all those candidates who have earlier selected Patna and Guwahati have to modify their choice of examination cities from the new list of the cities, as per a release by the CBSE. However, in case of still more number of candidates in these cities, the candidates may be allotted their second/ third choice of examination city or any other city in the possible nearby area.

The CTET is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the exam. It will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country. The applications fee can be paid till 3:30 pm, March 8, 2019. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to take up job in government schools.