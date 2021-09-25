CBSE 2014 topper Sarthak Agarwal secures rank 17 in UPSC Civil Service 2020 result

From being a CBSE topper to studying in elitist institutions like SRCC and Oxford University, Sarthak Agarwal has embarked on all achievements dotingly. In the UPSC Civil Service 2020 final result declared on Friday, Sarthak has secured rank 17.

A resident of Delhi, Agarwal completed his schooling from DPS Vasant Kunj. He had secured 99.6 per cent in his class 12 board exams. Sarthak pursued BA (H) in Economics from Shriram College of Commerce and completed an MPhil degree at Oxford University.

TIll recently, he was working as an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies in London. Sarthak returned to Delhi to work on a government initiative.

Sarthak has also written articles for the Indian Express and the Financial Express.

A total of 761 candidates, including 545 men and 216 women, have cleared the test, conducted annually to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among other civil servants. IIT-Bombay’s student Shubham Kumar and Madhya Pradesh’s Jagrati Awasthi have achieved the first and second ranks respectively in the coveted civil services examination.