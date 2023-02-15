CASB 2023: Admit card released for Phase 2, steps to download

CASB 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) recently released the admit cards for the Agniveervayu Phase 2 testing. Candidates who have appeared and qualified the Phase 1 can download the admit card from the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The link for the hall ticket will be available till February 23.

According to the official notice, “The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Agniveervayu is 17½ years as on date of enrolment and maximum age limit is 21 years as on date of enrolment.”

CASB 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1:Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click o the admit card link given on the home page.

Step 3: Log in by entering your email address and password

Step 4: Provide all the additional information required and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references.

Candidates who qualify Adaptability Test-II will be issued with medical appointment letter at respective ASCs. Medical examination will be conducted by Air Force Medical Team as per IAF medical standards and policy in vogue on subject issue.