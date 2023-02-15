scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

CASB 2023: Admit card released for Phase 2, steps to download

CASB 2023: IAF released admit card for Phase 2 Agniveervayu testing on the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF released the admit cards for the Agniveervayu Phase 2 testingThe minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Agniveervayu is 17½ years. (Express image by Sahil Walia/ Representative image)

CASB 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) recently released the admit cards for the Agniveervayu Phase 2 testing. Candidates who have appeared and qualified the Phase 1 can download the admit card from the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The link for the hall ticket will be available till February 23.

Read |Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held on February 13

According to the official notice, “The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Agniveervayu is 17½ years as on date of enrolment and maximum age limit is 21 years as on date of enrolment.”

CASB 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1:Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Step 2: Click o the admit card link given on the home page.

Step 3: Log in by entering your email address and password

Step 4: Provide all the additional information required and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references.

Candidates who qualify Adaptability Test-II will be issued with medical appointment letter at respective ASCs. Medical examination will be conducted by Air Force Medical Team as per IAF medical standards and policy in vogue on subject issue.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

Horoscope February 16, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close