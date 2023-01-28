scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
CARS24 to hire over 500 employees at tech, non-tech roles in next quarter

Interested candidates can share their resume and can request further information by writing an email to  talentacquisition@cars24.com

Cars24 hiring on tech and non tech rolesThe company will be hiring for both tech and non-tech-related roles and has opened positions in departments (Representative image)
CARS24 to hire over 500 employees at tech, non-tech roles in next quarter
India’s e-commerce brand for pre-owned vehicles- CARS24 Friday announced its plan to hire more than 500 employees across verticals in the next three months. Interested candidates can share their resume and can request further information by writing an email to  talentacquisition@cars24.com

The company will be hiring for both tech and non-tech-related roles and has opened positions in departments including technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing and sales. 

As per the release, significant hiring will be for roles such as Business Strategists, Data Scientists, Software, Frontend/Backend Engineers, Product Managers, Marketers, Human Resource Managers, etc. 

 

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:29 IST
