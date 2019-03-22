Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Applications open for diploma holders, salary up to Rs 34,800

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: The Cantonment Board of Dehruroad, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for several posts at its official website, canttboardrecruit.org. The application process has begun and the last date to submit online applications is April 20, 2019. A total of five posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be eligible for the job. The date of exam is yet to be announced. A merit list of shortlisted candidates will be released after the exam. Selected candidates will have to submit documents for document verification round. Thereafter, the final merit list will be released and candidates will be selected for two years’ tenure.

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 5

Stenographer – 1

Junior Engineer – 1

Lab Technician – 1

X-Ray Technician – 1

Sub-Overseer – 1

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply for the job. The maximum age limit for unreserved category candidates is 25 years, for those belonging to the reserved category, relaxation on upper age limit is applicable.

Education: For the post of a stenographer, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with stenography of 100 words per minute in English. Candidates also need to have a 40 word per minute speed in English and 30 word per minute speed in Hindi/Marathi.

Advertising

For the post of junior engineer and sub-overseer, candidates with Diploma or Degree in civil engineering can apply.

For the lab technician or x-ray technician posts, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree of Science (B.Sc) or diploma in medical laboratory technology or x-ray technician respectively.

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Documents required

Computer generated application form duly signed by the candidate

Certificate of date of birth

Caste Certificate

Two latest coloured passport size Photographs

Certificates of requisite Academic qualification with details marks

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, canttboardrecruit.org

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘dehruroad’ under the ‘Cantt board’ option

Step 3: Select the post you are applying for

Step 4: Enter mobile number, enter the OTP received on it to register

Step 5: Use the registration number for applying online

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates need to download the duly filled form, it will also be needed at the time of document verification.

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. Only candidates belonging to ex-serviceman category will be exempted from paying the application fee.

Cantonment Board recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of sub-overseer, candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 5200 to 20,200 along with grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the rest of the posts, selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the sale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.