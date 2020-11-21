Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020: Applications to begin from Nov 25 for 220 posts

Canarank bank jobs: Apply at canarabank.com (Representational)

Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020: The Canara Bank has released a notification for the post of specialist officers (SO) at its official website, canarabank.com. A total of 220 vacancies are notified. The application process for the job will begin from November 25 to December 15. The online recruitment exam is expected to be held in January or February, however, exact dates are not yet announced.

To be selected candidates will have to clear a test followed by group discussion and interview. “Depending upon the number of vacancies, bank reserves the right to shortlist a requisite number of candidates and only those shortlisted candidates will be called for group discussion and/or Interview,” as per the official notice.

Read | SBI 8500 apprentice recruitment 2020: Applications, eligibility, exam pattern

Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will have 150 questions for 200 marks to be solved in two hours. It will be an objective test. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks or one-fourth of marks allotted to the question will be deducted. Bank will decide the minimum cut-off marks for each subject as well as the total score.

Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have at least a graduate-level degree, candidates should also have an operating and working knowledge in computer systems as well as know the Hindi language. The degree or equivalent level of education should be from a recognised institute or university. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be offered as per the government norms.

Read | IT sector remains least impacted during COVID: Report

Age: Applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age varies as per post. For JMGS-I level posts, the upper age is 30 years. For MMGHS-II the eligible age bracket is 22-35 years, for MMGS-III it is 25-38 years. Age will be calculated as on October 1, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd