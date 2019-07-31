Cabinet Secretariat recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 11 Interpreter posts, salary up to Rs 50,000

Cabinet Secretariat recruitment 2019: The Cabinet Secretariat has released the notification for recruitment for the posts of Interpreter in foreign languages in different organisations in government of India. The application process for the recruitment of Interpreter has started and the closing date for registration process and to submit the application form online will be September 9, 2019.

A total of 11 posts are going to be filled by the recruitment process for Interpreters in following foreign languages, Persian, Arabic, Pushto, Chinese and Korean. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Cabinet Secretariat- cabsec.gov.in for the registration process and to submit online application form.

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies- 11

Persian Interpreter- 2

Arabic Interpreter- 2

Pushto Interpreter- 1

Chinese Interpreter- 5

Korean Interpreter- 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in foreign languages (Persian, Arabi, Pushto, Chinese and Korean) from a recognised university or Institutes.

Candidates with Bachelor’s degree with diploma in foreign languages (Persian, Arabic, Pushto, Chinese and Korean) from a recognised university or institution can also apply for the posts.

Candidate should also hold an experience for high degree of proficiency in English with competence to translate foreign languages (Persian, Arabic, Pushto, Chinese and Korean) into English and vice versa.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 30 years. The reserved category candidates belong to SC/ ST will get an age relaxation of five years, while three years for other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

Pay scale:

Candidates will be posted under Group B (non-gazetted) post and carries basic pay of Rs.47,600 as per level-8 of pay matrix of CCS (RP) Rules, 2016 with other allowances as admissible to central government employees of equivalent grade. The post also carries a special allowance of 20 percent of basic pay per month.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- cabsec.gov.in on or before September 9, 2019.

