Cabinet Secretariat deputy field officer (GD) recruitment 2019: Check how to apply, salary up to Rs 44,900

Cabinet Secretariat deputy field officer (GD) recruitment 2019: The Government of India has invited applications for the post of deputy field officer (GD) in the North Eastern (NE) region. A total of 29 posts are on offer and will be filled through this recruitment process. The application process is on and the last date to submit applications is November 12, 2019. A total of 29 posts are on offer.

Candidates can download their forms from the official cabinet secretariat website, cabsec.gov.in. The form should be filled in capital letters and should have supporting documents. Candidates need to send their applications to post box No.001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi, 110002. The applications should have ‘application for the post of deputy field officer (GD)’ written in them.

Cabinet Secretariat deputy field officer (GD) recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years, however, for candidates belonging to reserved category there is relaxation up to 10 years.

Nationality: Only Indian nationals belonging to the North-Eastern states will be eligible to apply

Cabinet Secretariat deputy field officer (GD) recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for two-stage selection process consisting of preliminary exam and mains. The preliminary exam consists of a two-hour test constituting of 200 marks. The exam consists of English, general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, and quantitative aptitude. Each section consists of 50 marks each.

Those who clear prelims will be called for the mains exam. The prelims will be conducted only if the number of applicants is large, as per the official notification. The mains exam be of two-hours. Paper I will be conventional and consist of English Essays (25 marks), precis (15 marks), letter writing (15 marks) and comprehension passage (20 marks) and the grammer for 25 marks. In the paper II — which will be objective type — candidates will be asked questions on quantitative abilities. Both paper I and paper II will be for 100 marks.

Both mains and prelims exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates clearing the mains exam will be called for interview and document verification round.

Cabinet Secretariat deputy field officer (GD) recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a monthly basic salary of Rs 44,900 and 20 per cent of basic salary as special allowance along with other benefits.