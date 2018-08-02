Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Cabinet approves restructuring of Agricultural Scientists’ recruitment board

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2018 4:54:38 pm
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Agricultural Scientists’ Recruitment Board (ASRB) to ensure more transparency and efficiency in recruitment of meritorious scientists to various positions in ICAR. The ASRB would be delinked from Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and be attached with Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) for the purpose of autonomy, secrecy, accountability and efficient functioning, a release said.

The ASRB will now be a four-member body including a chairperson instead of 3-member, said the release. “The budget head for ASRB may also be delinked from ICAR and be created under DARE, and the ASRB may have its own cadre of administrative staff in the secretariat and have independent administrative control,” reads the release.

