Cabinet approves National Recruitment Agency to hold common exam for govt jobs

Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

The Cabinet has today approved setting up of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which will conduct a common eligibility test for recruitment at government jobs. Sharing the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the head of Union Cabinet, wrote on Twitter, “The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency.”

The government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1,517.57 crore for the National Recruitment Agency.

NRA will shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) post. NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB and IBPS.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, NRA will conduct preliminary examinations for all these recruitment, which are at present conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

NRA will conduct a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, class 12 and class 10 pass. Based on the merit of the CET, final selection for recruitment will be made through “separate specialised Tiers (II, III etc) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.” The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard.

CET score to be valid for three years, there is no bar on the number of attempts. Initially, the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies. However, over a period of time, it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same. The Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1517.57 crore for the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years.

