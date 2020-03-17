BTSC recruitment 2020: Apply for 303 posts, direct hiring without exam

BTSC recruitment 2020: Applt at btsc.bih.nic.in. (Representational image) BTSC recruitment 2020: Applt at btsc.bih.nic.in. (Representational image)

BTSC recruitment 2020: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BSTC) has invited applications for the post of food security officer, occupational therapist and physiotherapist. A total of 303 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process began on March 16 and will conclude on April 15. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, btsc.nih.nic.in and pariksha.nic.in.

Candidates will not have to appear for any recruitment exam. The selection will be done on the basis of marks secured in their education and work experience. For marks obtained in the bachelor’s degree, candidates will get 70 marks, further 10 marks will be given to higher education qualification, if any and 20 marks for relevant work experience. For every six months of work experience, two marks will be awarded.

BTSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 303

Food safety officer – 91

Physiotherapist – 126

Occupational therapist – 86

BTSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have at least a bachelor’s level degree in the related field

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for the posts. The upper age is capped at 37 for unreserved category male candidates. For females and OBC candidates, the upper age is 40 while for SC, ST category candidates it is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

BTSC recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as exam fee. For reserve category candidates, the same is Rs 50.

