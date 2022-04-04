scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Bihar BTSC JE exam 2019 result declared: Here’s how to check result

Candidates who applied for exam for the posts of Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical can now visit the official websites — pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in — to check their results.

April 4, 2022
April 4, 2022 4:34:45 pm
BTSC recruitment, Sarkari naukriThis recruitment drive 2019 was conducted to fill thousands of positions of Junior Engineers, especially in the Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical departments. (Representative image)

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the results for the recruitment drive conducted to fill the posts of Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical. Candidates who applied for exam can now visit the official websites — pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in— to check their results.

BTSC recruitment 2019 result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official BTSC website — pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Result for advertisement No-01/2019 for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil)’.

Step 4: A PDF file will open on a new page.

Step 5: Read all the listed details, and scroll down to see the merit list.

This recruitment drive 2019 was conducted to fill thousands of positions of Junior Engineers, especially in the Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical departments.

Bihar Technical Service Commission was constituted by the Bihar Technical Service Commission Act, 2014 for selection of candidates for the technical posts of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ under the State Government, Bihar.

