BTSC recruitment 2019: Online application process for 3037 vacancies to close tomorrow, check detail

BTSC recruitment 2019: The online application process for Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will be closed on Monday, April 15, 2019. There are 3037 vacant posts and the candidates can apply online through the official websites- btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in.

The candidates with the educational qualification- diploma in civil, electronics engineering can apply for the posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess diploma in Civil, Electrical or Electronics Engineering

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 37 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, followed by interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official websites- btsc.bih.nic.in, pariksha.nic.in by April 15, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 15, 2019.

BPSC announces dates for civil service prelims

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date of the preliminary exam for the state civil service recruitment exam on its official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam for recruitment at the post of assistant will be conducted on March 17 across exam centres in Bihar.

The application process for the same has been closed and the admit card is yet to be announced. According to standard procedure, the hall ticket can be expected to be released in the first week of March.

The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format. The selection process for assistant includes preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Candidates having a degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

