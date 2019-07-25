BTSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 9299 vacancies of staff nurse, tutor

BTSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 9130 vacant posts of staff nurse grade-A and 169 posts of a tutor. The registration process of online application form started today – July 25, 2019 and will be concluded on August 26, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, http://www.btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies – 9299

Staff nurse – 9130

Tutors – 169

Read| BPCL recruitment 2019: Salary upto 31k, application process begins

Advertising

BTSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of a staff nurse, candidates should have a training course in General Nursing and Midwifery and a related certificate. The candidates should also be from Bihar. For the post of a tutor, candidates should have passed MSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course or have a diploma in nursing education and administration (DNEA) with two years of work experience.

Age Limit: Candidates should be a minimum of 21 years old and maximum 37 years old (for male). The upper age limit for female and OBC category candidates is 40 years while for SC/ST candidates the relaxation will be up to 42 years old.

BTSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of BTSC- http://www.btsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link of application for Staff nurse grade A and Tutor recruitment

Step 3: A new screen will open

Step 4: Fill the required details and documents

Step 5: Click on the submit button and pay the application fee to submit the form

Step 6: Make payment

Advertising

Read|Navy to conduct computer-based exam INET for recruitment of sailors in September

BTSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Online application fees of Rs 200 will be applicable. For SC/ST/Female (citizens of Bihar) application fees will be Rs 50.

BTSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Those hired as staff nurse will get a salary of Rs 4600 per month for the post of a tutor, candidates will get a salary of Rs 4800 per month.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.