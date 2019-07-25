BTSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 9299 vacancies of staff nurse, tutor

BTSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 9130 vacant posts of staff nurse grade-A and 169 posts of a tutor. The registration process of online application form started today – July 25, 2019 and will be concluded on August 26, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, http://www.btsc.bih.nic.in.
BTSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total vacancies – 9299
Staff nurse – 9130
Tutors – 169
BTSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: For the post of a staff nurse, candidates should have a training course in General Nursing and Midwifery and a related certificate. The candidates should also be from Bihar. For the post of a tutor, candidates should have passed MSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Basic/Post Basic) course or have a diploma in nursing education and administration (DNEA) with two years of work experience.
Age Limit: Candidates should be a minimum of 21 years old and maximum 37 years old (for male). The upper age limit for female and OBC category candidates is 40 years while for SC/ST candidates the relaxation will be up to 42 years old.
BTSC recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of BTSC- http://www.btsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link of application for Staff nurse grade A and Tutor recruitment
Step 3: A new screen will open
Step 4: Fill the required details and documents
Step 5: Click on the submit button and pay the application fee to submit the form
Step 6: Make payment
BTSC recruitment 2019: Fee
Online application fees of Rs 200 will be applicable. For SC/ST/Female (citizens of Bihar) application fees will be Rs 50.
BTSC recruitment 2019: Salary
Those hired as staff nurse will get a salary of Rs 4600 per month for the post of a tutor, candidates will get a salary of Rs 4800 per month.