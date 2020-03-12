BTech, BE candidates dominate SSC CGL exam merit list

SSC CGL is conducted every year to fill vacant posts in ministries, departments and organisations. Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational image SSC CGL is conducted every year to fill vacant posts in ministries, departments and organisations. Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational image

In the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2016 and 2017, the candidates from the technological background had an upper hand in comparison to those graduating from non-tech fields. As per data shared in Parliament on Wednesday, in 2016, a total of 5176 BTech students qualified the CGL exam, while in 2017, it was 4546 — the highest among all graduates. Similarly, 825 aspirants from the Bachelor in Engineering had successfully cracked the CGL 2016; in 2017, it was 800.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL to fill staff in various government ministries and departments. During the last five years, results of the CGLE 2015, 2016 and 2017 have been declared. However, the final results of CGLE 2018 and CGLE 2019 is awaited.

As per Jitender Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, based on the “data available for the years 2016 and 2017, the percentage of candidates selected from the technical background is 56.81 per cent and 66.22 per cent, respectively.” The educational qualification of the candidates appeared for the CGLE 2015 is not available.

While BE, BTech students have shown promising results, surprisingly at MTech level, only 40 and 28 students have qualified in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

In fact, at the Master’s level, the number of students who qualified in the final list is lower than at the Bachelors level. Only 4 and 1 MCA students (in 2016 and 2017 respectively) were selected, while in MSc (Engineering), only one aspirant managed to crack the exam. Similarly, at the MBA level, 50 cracked it but in 2017, it slipped to 6.

After tech courses, the number of applicants who cleared the finals is from those with a BSc background, with 1509 and 887 passed in 2016, 2017 respectively. From the BA programme, a total of 1043 candidates and 526 cracked the exam.

