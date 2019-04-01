BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Apply for 326 vacancies for 12th pass till April 7

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer at its official website, bssc.nih.nic.in. A total of 326 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process for the same is open. Earlier, the process was to conclude on March 30, 2019 and now has been extended to April 7, 2019.

To be eligible for the job candidates will have to appear for a written exam and vocational test. A merit list of candidates who clear both the exams will be released, based on which jobs will be allotted, according to the official notification.

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 326

SC – 60

ST- 4

EBC – 70

BC – 43

BC female candidates – 9

Unreserved category – 140

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who have cleared class 12 exam and have a working knowledge of computer, word processing and stenography can apply for the post

Age: Applicants need to be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the job, the upper age limit is capped at 37 years for unreserved category. For those belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit can extend up to 42 years.

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Cut-off

General category – 40 per cent

BC – 36.5 per cent

SC/ST – 32 per cent

Female candidates – 32 per cent

OBC – 34 per cent

BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,400.

