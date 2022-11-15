BSSC CGLE 2022 exam postponed; check revised dates

BSSC CGLE 2022 exam: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the exam dates for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive exam (CGLE) 2022. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 26 and 27. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website – -bssc.bihar.gov.in

The exam will now be held on December 23 and 24. The admit cards will be released in December however no release date has been announced by the commission yet.

A total of 2,100 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive. The application process started on April 14 and the last date to register for the exam was May 17.