BSSC Bihar allows 1218 more candidates to appear in inter level main exam 2014

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared additional 1218 candidates pass in the inter-level prelims exam 2014. These candidates have been allowed to appear for the inter-level main examination. The candidates have been declared pass on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam

These 1218 candidates can now register for the inter-level main examination. The application process began on September 20 and the last date to apply is October 4. The last date to submit the fee is October 2, 2021. Candidates can register online at – bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The commission will notify the exam date to the candidates in due course of time. It has however asked the candidate to remain prepared for the exam. The main examination will likely be conducted in October 2021.

The candidates who qualify the main exam will undergo a physical measurement test, stenography, and typing test. The counseling process will begin in the first week of November, the Commission has notified.

For other candidates, the main exam registration was conducted in 2020. The commission has also specified the syllabus and exam pattern of the inter level main examination on its official website.