Bihar BSSC Inter Level admit cards 2014 released, download at bssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Admit Card 2018: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the inter level combined competitive exam (PT) exam 2014 on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in. Minutes after releasing the admit card for the recruitment announced in 2014, the website apparently received heavy traffic. Many users were facing a glitch and could not download their admit card.

Advertising

For the BSSC exam, students are not allowed to wear shoes or socks. Food products and jewellery of any kind including the religious threads and lockets are prohibited by the BSSC for the inter level combined competitive examination 2014. For more instructions on the conduct during the exam students can follow the notifications on the official website.

Read | Bihar BSSC Inter Level exam not cancelled, centres changed

BSSC admit card 2014: Here is how to check

Step 1 – Visit bssc.bih.nic.in

Advertising

Step 2 – See the site index on right hand extreme side

Step 3 – Click on ‘Soochna Patt’ or notice board

Step 4- Click on the link to download admit card for the exam

Step 5 – A new window will be opened

Step 6 – Fill in the relevant details to download your admit card

User advisory: Hours after announcing the exam, the Bihar government website faced a glitch, Many users were not able to download their admit card as the link was not working. Candidates are advised to be patient if faced by the glitch.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected