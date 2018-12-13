BSNL recruitment 2019: Apply for 300 manager trainee posts

BSNL recruitment: Telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is hiring for 300 manager trainee posts. Interested candidates will have to clear an exam held by the company to be eligible for the jobs. The aspirants will have to register at the official website – bsnl.co.in.

The online registrations will begin from December 26, 2018 and will be open for a month. The last date to register for the vacancies will be January 26, 2019. BSNL had last year also invited applications for the same post which were later cancelled.

BSNL recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details

Out of the 300 vacancies, 150 will be filled through internal employees of the company and only 150 will be available for candidates who are not BSNL employees. Out of the remaining seats, several seats are reserved for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories.

OC – 76

SC – 23

ST – 11

OBC – 40

PwD – 6

Pay Package: The candidates will be on a scale of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 with an annual increment of 3 per cent of basic pay. Additional perks including medical benefits house rent agreement etc will also be given to the candidates.

BSNL recruitment: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to give a written exam. The exam will be conducted online for a three hours duration. It would be an objective type question (MCQ). There will be negative marking for each wrong question.

The exam will be divided in three sections of 150 marks each. The sections will be namely – management aptitude, cognitive ability, technical knowledge.

BSNL recruitment: Selection process

To test the aptitude level in all the sections (each section separately), section-wise minimum qualifying marks will be 40 per cent for non-reserved category candidates, 36 per cent for OBC category and 33 per cent for candidates belonging to SC or ST category.

After the written exam, candidates will have to appear for a group discussion and personal interview. Thereafter, an aggregate merit list will be prepared based on which the candidates will be selected.

Exam fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 2,200 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC or ST category will have to pay Rs 1,100.

Selected candidates will be recruited with a probation-cum-training bond for a period of two years including the job training of 52 weeks. The application link has not to be activated yet and will be active from December 26 onwards.

