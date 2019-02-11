BSNL recruitment 2019: Apply for 189 JTO posts through GATE score

BSNL recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of junior telecom officer (JTO) at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) begins today, February 11, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, bsnl.co.in.

Advertising

The application process will close on March 12, 2019 (11: 59 PM). Post which, candidates will have an opportunity to edit their application from March 13 to March 16, 2019. A total of 198 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected based on GATE score 2019.

BSNL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in electrical or civil engineering needs to appear for GATE 2019 with one paper from the two disciplines.

Category: Candidate needs to be from OBC, SC or ST category according to official notification

BSNL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsnl.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll to the end to click on HRD

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on HRD

Step 5: Click on ‘Jobs’ in the sub-category in side-bar

Step 6: Click on ‘online registration’ under ‘jobs for graduates’

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images, make payment

Candidates need to take print out of the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Advertising

BSNL recruitment 2019: Pay

Selected candidates will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 16,400 to Rs 40,500.