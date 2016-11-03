BSF Sub-Inspector/ Junior Engineer exam 2016: Results of phase 1 out

Check out the things the successful candidates need to bring during the second phase Check out the things the successful candidates need to bring during the second phase

Border Security Force (BSF) has declared JE and SI Phase I results 2016. The written examination was conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Sub-Inspector (Works) posts on September 25, 2016. BSF has also released the answer keys of the exam.

The second phase of the exam will include — documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 17, 2016.

For SI (works), 123 candidates have qualified the first phase recruitment examination while 48 aspirants will appear for the second phase exam under SI/ JE (electrical).

For the general category, the cut-off marks for SI (works) is 114 while for OBC it is 108, SC is 97 and ST is 92. Under SI/ JE (electrical), the cut-off marks for general category candidate is 120, SC is 102 and ST is 90.

Earlier, the BSF had invited online applications to fill junior engineer (electrical) and sub-inspector (works) posts. Thousands of candidates applied for the exam.

Things to bring during the second phase

1) Educational qualification

2) Technical qualification

3) Experience certificate

4) Caste certificate

5) NOC from your employer

6) Three recent passport size photographs

7) Other extra curricular activities if any for production before the selection board

The first phase exam was held in the following centres — Guwahati, Kadamtala, Bangalore, Hazaribagh, Jodhpur, Jalandhar and 25 BN BSF New Delhi.

