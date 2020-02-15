BSF recruitment notification 2020: Apply for 317 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

BSF recruitment notification 2020: Applications will be available at bsf.gov.in (Representational image) BSF recruitment notification 2020: Applications will be available at bsf.gov.in (Representational image)

BSF recruitment notification 2020: The Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for several posts including sub-inspector, constable, and head constable. The application form will be released soon at the official website, bsf.gov.in and bsf.nic.in. Applications are expected to be closed by March 15.

A total of 317 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear two-tier written exam followed by physical fitness test, physical standard test, medical test and/or interview rounds. In 2019, as many as 1,356 constable posts were advertised.

BSF recruitment notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 20 years old to be able to apply for most, barring SI master and SI engine driver for which the minimum age is 22 years. The upper age limit is capped at 25 for all posts barring SI master and engine driver posts for which the upper age limit is 28 years.

Read| ISRO Satellite centre recruitment notification out for 182 posts, 12th pass can apply too

Education: applicants should have at least class 12 level of mainstream education. For HC jobs, an ITI certification is mandatory, for CT crew, one year experience in boat operations and swimming capabilities are required. For master and engine driver posts driving certificates and for workshop post a bachelor level degree is needed.

BSF recruitment notification 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. For SI posts, fee is Rs 100.

BSF recruitment notification 2020: Salary

For the posts of SI, selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of HSC, the salary is in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 and for CT the salary is the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Selected candidates will also get several other benefits and allowances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd